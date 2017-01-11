US allies warn Trump not to move US embassy to Jerusalem al-Quds

US allies in Europe and the Middle East have warned incoming US President Donald Trump not to relocate the American Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem al-Quds, calling the relocation “very dangerous.”

Trump vowed during his presidential campaign that he would move the US Embassy to Jerusalem al-Quds, a step that would enrage Palestinians and create an international furor.

Washington’s Arab and European allies say such a move could unleash further violence, undermine the so-called peace process, damage US standing in the Middle East, and endanger American personnel in the region.

“It’s very dangerous,” a European diplomat told CNN on condition of anonymity. “Chances for the peace process are going very quickly — it’s now or never. Violence is always a concern and, at this point, it’s probably easy for Palestinians to demonstrate their frustration.”

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has written to Trump to say the relocation of the US…

