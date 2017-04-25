May ready to launch nuclear weapons as a first strike: Fallon

British Prime Minister Theresa May will use nuclear weapons “as a first strike” against UK’s enemies, even if the country is not directly attacked, says Defense Secretary Michael Fallon.

“In the most extreme circumstances we have made it very clear that you can’t rule out the use of nuclear weapons as a first strike,” Fallon told state-funded BBC on Monday.

Asked what the circumstances would be, the British Defense chief said, “They are better not specified or described, which would only give comfort to our enemies and make the deterrent less credible.”

British Prime Minister Theresa May walks out of 10 Downing street in central London on April 20, 2017. (Photo by AFP)

He further argued that “The whole point about the deterrent is that you have got to leave uncertainty in the mind of anyone who might be thinking of using weapons against this country.”

Later in the day, Fallon’s spokesman asserted that there was “no reason to…

  • NobodysaysBOO

    The british subjects may not completely agree to wipe their kingdom off the earth BUT WHAT the HELL we have bomb shelters!
    The bloody queen has her own submarine to shelter inside.

    AND IT is the ONLY WAY to remove the ARABS and Africans from the British EMPIRE.

  • Just idiocy, of course.

    But what is really going on is an effort to show how tough and American-oriented they are.

    America’s influence across the planet resembles a withering disease.