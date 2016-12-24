Israel-linked forces might be behind murder in Ankara: Scholar

The recent assassination of the Russian ambassador in Ankara was possibly perpetrated by Israel-linked forces which want to destabilize Turkey and damage its warming relations with Moscow and Tehran, according to an American scholar and political analyst.

Dr. Kevin Barrett, an author, political commentator and a founding member of the Muslim-Jewish-Christian Alliance, made the remarks in a phone interview with Press TV on Thursday.

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State John Kerry denied American involvement in the assassination of Russia’s envoy to Turkey, voicing concern about Ankara’s rhetoric against Washington.

Earlier, Turkey blamed US-based opposition cleric Fethullah Gulen for Monday’s assassination of the Russian ambassador to Turkey and tried to place blame on the United States for allowing Gulen to live in the country.

“It’s interesting that John Kerry feels it’s necessary to deny American involvement in the assassination of the…