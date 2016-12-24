Israel-linked forces might be behind murder in Ankara: Scholar

By
admin
-
3
968

The recent assassination of the Russian ambassador in Ankara was possibly perpetrated by Israel-linked forces which want to destabilize Turkey and damage its warming relations with Moscow and Tehran, according to an American scholar and political analyst.

Dr. Kevin Barrett, an author, political commentator and a founding member of the Muslim-Jewish-Christian Alliance, made the remarks in a phone interview with Press TV on Thursday.

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State John Kerry denied American involvement in the assassination of Russia’s envoy to Turkey, voicing concern about Ankara’s rhetoric against Washington.

Earlier, Turkey blamed US-based opposition cleric Fethullah Gulen for Monday’s assassination of the Russian ambassador to Turkey and tried to place blame on the United States for allowing Gulen to live in the country.

“It’s interesting that John Kerry feels it’s necessary to deny American involvement in the assassination of the…

Read more

RANT MORE IN THE RINF FORUM

  • I’d love to blame them too

    well, with no shell casings, no blood, and a cooler than cool murderer crisis actor likely, the shooting looked staged and unreal as the rest of the CRAPSTONED events the FEMA JOOZ staged after Tucson, Aurora and Sandy Hoax.
    so does anyone buy this? Kevin, do you know what shell casings and blood look like?

  • gmatch

    Mossad was behind both attacks in Turkey and Berlin. Never forget and never forgive. The good thing is that in Germany the former concentration camps have been curated very good and will be ready to get rid of the Zionist murder scum. Germans know who did it, they don’t blame refugees.

  • chris

    of course israhell is behind all terrorism.