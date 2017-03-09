Wikileaks: CIA Explored Car Hacking to Carry Out “Undetectable Assassinations”

Leak revives mystery behind strange death of Michael Hastings

Paul Joseph Watson
Prison Planet.com
March 7, 2017

Newly released documents by Wikileaks reveal that the Central Intelligence Agency explored hacking the control systems of modern vehicles, potentially to carry out “undetectable assassinations”.

Thanks to a new whistleblower who some are dubbing Snowden 2.0, the whistleblower outfit has leaked 8,761 files “from an isolated, high-security network situated inside the CIA’s Center for Cyber Intelligence in Langley, Virginia.”

One of the documents released as part of the ‘Vault 7’ dump relates to the CIA’s interest in hijacking computerized control systems that are used in modern cars and trucks.

“As of October 2014 the CIA was also looking at infecting the vehicle control systems used by modern cars and trucks. The purpose of such control is not specified, but it would permit the CIA to engage in nearly undetectable assassinations,” writes Wikileaks.

After the death of journalist Michael Hastings in 2013, who contacted Wikileaks just hours before his death to inform them that he was under FBI investigation, speculation swirled as to whether his apparent high speed car crash in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles was actually a targeted assassination.

Hastings sent an email hours before his death stating he was “onto a big story” and needed “to go off the rada[r] for a bit.” It later emerged that the story was likely to have been an exposé of the CIA.

Friends and colleagues confirmed that the journalist was “very paranoid” about being under government surveillance and had received death threats. A separate close friend of Hastings also told Infowars that the journalist’s home was visited by agents from an unnamed federal agency the day before his death.

Former counter-terror czar Richard Clarke subsequently went on record to remark…

  • Bob

    Undetectable? Right…… Because we all know how Mercedes are prone to speed wildly out of control and explode, throwing the engine from the car. The killers may never be identified, but this does not mean the assassination wasn’t detected. And BTW, if you have OnStar in your GM vehicle, you should expect the microphone in your vehicle can be remotely activated. Of course you should already know the GPS is always on as well, even if you don’t pay your subscription.

  • Rick Miller

    If this was a real leak, it world say Michael Hastings was murdered in the car with the hack, ordered by CIA agent ____ _______.

  • Vic

    A danger to all cars that have smart keys and no physically wired ignition . Remember the policeman and his family in their Toyota Camry that went out of control. What about all the Toyota Prius cars with acceleration problems which only appeared to happen in the USA and no where else. Since about 2006, most cars do not use direct linkage or cable from the accelerator pedal.