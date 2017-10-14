Australia deploys for war with North Korea and confrontation with China

By
WSWS
-
7
2291

 

Australia deploys for war with North Korea and confrontation with China

By
James Cogan

11 October 2017

One gauge of the advanced preparations for a US-led war on the Korean peninsula is the military and diplomatic activity of key American allies. For its part, the Australian government is mobilising its armed forces to support the Trump administration’s threat to “totally destroy” North Korea and the broader US aim of shattering China’s geo-strategic influence in Asia and internationally.

An attack submarine, HMAS Dechaineux, is already in the potential war zone, taking part in joint exercises with Japanese submarines and the cruise missile-armed American submarine USS Key West.

A flotilla of six Australian warships is making its way through the South Pacific, South East Asia and the South China Sea, and is scheduled to arrive in the next few weeks in the waters off South Korea and Japan.

The fleet is led by HMAS Adelaide, one of Australia’s 27,500-tonne mini-aircraft carriers or Landing Helicopter Dock (LHD) warships. The main component, however, is four of the Navy’s most sophisticated guided-missile frigates, which have been particularly equipped for anti-submarine warfare and trained to operate in support of American aircraft carriers.

The frigates would be available to join any US-imposed naval blockade of North Korea, which would potentially involve attempting to interdict Chinese-flagged vessels.

Since leaving Sydney Harbour on September 4, Australian warships have made high profile port calls in East Timor, the Micronesian island of Yap, Indonesia and Malaysia. The HMAS Adelaide and a frigate arrived yesterday in the Philippines, and hosted a tour by the country’s fascistic president, Rodrigo Duterte.

Speaking to the purpose of the naval…

Read more

  • Pete752

    LOL

  • zzzak666

    So the Australian (((PM))) is tossing trumps salad.

    • martin flaxman

      nice one Cyril

  • Karl

    What great allies. Australia will receive the brunt of china’s retaliatory strikes for us.

    • gmathol

      Australia is China’s coal mine. They recently lost the car industry.

  • Sc00ter5111

    Sooooooooo the Aussies are also suicidal!

    With the current state of affairs on the Korean peninsula: Russia will also join in on the melee.

    The Trump administrations plan to “destroy” North Korea is based on their desire to place nuclear weapons on the northern border between Russia and China.

    That is what their objective is in their ill-advised plan for “full spectrum dominance”. That will never happen. If Trump thinks making our nuclear 10X over what it is now will somehow cow 2 super powers into letting Mr. Trump have his way on the peninsula…….he really is a “MORON”.

    Kim Jung Un is no fool. He is witness to the bestial savagery of the US armed forces who have raped, sodomized and murdered 10s of millions of innocent women and children in SE Asia and the ME, as well as financing and participating in the ongoing Holocaust of the Palestinian people.

    Were it not for the savagery of this evil empire: Kim would not be developing nukes and delivery systems that can reach the US mainland. He has every right to defend his country and is the first with the capability to retaliate.

    If our so-called “missile shield” is so effective: Why are those thugs in DC so worried about Kim’s weaponry? Our “missile shield” is 10% effective in testing under controlled circumstance. All we have to do is launch a million of our missiles and get most of the incoming North Korean missiles!

    We can thank MOSSAD for selling the missile technology to North Korea! We can also thank MOSSAD for stealing and selling secret technology in the F35 program

    Kim will not fire the first salvo, we will, and North Korea will rightfully retaliate and knock out the antiquated power grid and the civilians will finish us all off in the ensuing pandemonium.

    Those in their super bunkers will have nothing left to govern.

    There is a long standing policy in China that they will invade take over all of the available farm lands in the US. They will not nuke those areas. At the present time they are buying up a lot of US farm land.

    One day: they will call in the debt they hold and repossess every thing from DC to San Francisco.

  • Ronnie Higuchi Rusli

    That is stupidity of Flotila and Armada which in the past 20s century is effective of scare mongore, but not today. One thermonuclear explosion 0.5-1 km above and another one explosion below those armada and flotilas that is it, ended the war manuver in Korea Peninsula. NK need only intelegent “leak acidentally” of their position either from Russia or China satelites.